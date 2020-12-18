Playlists \
SPIN Daybreaker: 21 Songs to Get You Through Things
Our favorite new songs from artists on the rise
Another week has flown by and even though things are unpredictable these days, you can always count on music to be a faithful constant. We welcome you back this week and invite you to sit down, listen and chill as SPIN delivers a new roundup of Daybreaker.
This week’s artists have a firm grasp on creating smooth and rich sound qualities, creating pure soundscapes and musical ambiances. Intimate, lyrical, and mesmerizingly minimal, these artists are the epitome of bedroom pop, alternative R&B and indie acoustic done right. A whole vibe.
This week’s standouts include a mega collaboration between producers/songwriters, at the crib., narou, Mike Nasa, & Kijana on dynamic track, 40 in the Friendzone that’ll have you over-contemplating on that possibili-bae. Next on the list is Baltimore raised producer/songwriter Baird who delivers a zesty and sonically diverse track on “Beluga Baby” that’ll have you daydreaming about your next vacation. Finishing up is the mysterious singer/songwriter Indigo Sparke, who shines her hauntingly beautiful vocals and lyricism on “Baby.”
Go ahead, put this playlist on and unwind.
