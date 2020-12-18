SPIN Daybreaker: 21 Songs to Get You Through Things

Another week has flown by and even though things are unpredictable these days, you can always count on music to be a faithful constant. We welcome you back this week and invite you to sit down, listen and chill as SPIN delivers a new roundup of Daybreaker.

This week’s artists have a firm grasp on creating smooth and rich sound qualities, creating pure soundscapes and musical ambiances. Intimate, lyrical, and mesmerizingly minimal, these artists are the epitome of bedroom pop, alternative R&B and indie acoustic done right. A whole vibe.

This week’s standouts include a mega collaboration between producers/songwriters, at the crib., narou, Mike Nasa, & Kijana on dynamic track, 40 in the Friendzone that’ll have you over-contemplating on that possibili-bae. Next on the list is Baltimore raised producer/songwriter Baird who delivers a zesty and sonically diverse track on “Beluga Baby” that’ll have you daydreaming about your next vacation. Finishing up is the mysterious singer/songwriter Indigo Sparke, who shines her hauntingly beautiful vocals and lyricism on “Baby.”

Go ahead, put this playlist on and unwind.

