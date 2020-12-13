Sia Says ‘Pathological Liar’ Shia LaBeouf ‘Conned’ Her ‘Into an Adulterous Relationship’

Just days after FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, claiming “relentless abuse,” Sia is speaking up about how the actor hurt her.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” she wrote, sharing an article about FKA Twigs’ allegations. However, the singer is choosing to empathize rather than villainize.

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims,” she continued. “Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

In a subsequent tweet, Sia gave her love to FKA Twigs for coming forward. “This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you,” she wrote.

In the lawsuit, FKA Twigs accuses LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and “knowingly” transmitting a sexually transmitted disease during their relationship, which spanned nearly a year between 2018 and 2019.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” the singer told the New York Times. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

LaBeouf also made a statement, without acknowledging the suit. “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he said. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

FKA Twigs also told The Times that she intends to donate a significant portion of any monetary damages from the lawsuit that may be awarded to her to domestic-violence charities.

SPIN reached out to LaBeouf’s reps for comment on the accusations.