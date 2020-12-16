Sam Jayne of Brooklyn Band Love As Laughter Has Died

Sam Jayne, the founder, singer and guitarist of Brooklyn indie rock band Love as Laughter, has died at the age of 46.

His bandmate Zeke Howard confirmed the news on social media with a post on Love As Laughter’s official Facebook page. “The search for Sam Jayne has concluded and our hearts are broken. Our dear Sam is no longer with us but his memory and impact will endure. Please respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said that Jayne had been found in his car and that a preliminary investigation showed “no signs of criminality.”

Jayne was reported missing and was last seen on Dec. 6 in Brooklyn, according to posts from friends. A “missing” poster that included a photo of Jayne, and a picture of his maroon Chevy Tahoe, was shared online and in the bars and on the streets of Brooklyn. A search campaign was launched and the New York Police Department were investigating his whereabouts.

Tributes from peers and admirers, including Jonathan Poneman of Sub Pop Records, praised Jayne, calling him “a stellar person and a true natural. I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold wrote on Instagram, “Rest In Peace, Sam. You didn’t know it but you were an elusive and formatively inspiring hero to me and you touched so many of the lives of the people we love. You were Sam fucking Jayne. Fuck.”

Jayne, who was originally from Washington state, was also in the influential band Lync in the mid-90s, whose demise prompted Jayne to form Love as Laughter and relocate to New York City.

Love as Laughter’s most recent full album was 2008’s Holy in 2008. Since Holy, Howard and Jayne had formed The Tracks Of Quality label to release new records at their band’s own pace, as well as a small selection of works by other indie artists.

“More information will be shared as it becomes known,” Howard wrote of Jayne’s death on Instagram. “Please be patient while we mourn this loss.”