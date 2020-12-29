Run the Jewels are capping off their big year in style with their new music video for “Walking in the Snow.”

After ending up on virtually everyone’s album/song/artist of the year lists (including being named SPIN’s Artist of the Year) for RTJ4, Killer Mike and El-P had one more gift to fans in their Santa-sized sacks.

The new video is directed by Chris Hopewell, whose previous work includes the duo’s “Don’t Get Captured,” and transforms the rappers into action figures for a stop motion masterpiece. Much like their living counterparts, the toys spend the bulk of the video taking on an authoritarian figure and leading a revolution.

“It was great to work with the RTJ guys again,” Hopewell said in a statement. “Everyone was very aware of the gravity of the subject matter and RTJ didn’t want to be too obvious or on the nail with the visuals, so we went with an 80’s style fantasy look with evil snow warriors and their icy king oppressing the bedroom toys. It was great to be involved with a project with a positive vibe to end a pretty fucked up year. Big thanks to the RTJ crew for their truth and for letting us work with their amazing music once again.”

Check out the video below.