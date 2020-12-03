Run the Jewels Enlist Royal Blood for ‘The Ground Below’ Remix

Run the Jewels have shared a new remix that was done by British rockers Royal Blood for “The Ground Below,” which hails from the duo’s RTJ4 album.

Featuring a smattering of guitars that are far heavier than the original sample, the “Royal Jewels” remix version features vocals from Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr.

Listen to the remix below.

It’s been a big year for Run the Jewels. RTJ4 was released in June (you can read our review here). Last month, the duo unveiled their video for “No Save Point” during the Adult Swim Festival. In October, Killer Mike and El-P performed their new album in full as part of their Holy Calamavote special on Adult Swim (it was the first-ever music broadcast on the network).

From RTJ4, they’ve shared a video for “Out of Sight” and teamed with Travis Barker on “Forever.” If that’s not enough RTJ news, for one year, they recently launched a cannabis line as well.