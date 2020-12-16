Ringo Starr, with a little help from his (celebrity) friends — including Paul McCartney, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton (Black Pumas), Sheryl Crow, FINNEAS, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz and Jenny Lewis — shared his new song “Here’s to the Nights.”

Described as a song of “peace, love and friendship,” the single was written by Diane Warren and also features Joe Walsh, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton and Yola. The song is the lead single from his forthcoming EP, titled Zoom In, which was recorded at Starr’s home studio between April and October 2020. The EP has a release date of March 2021.

“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” Starr said in a statement. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”

Check out “Here’s to the Nights” below.

The EP’s title track, “Zoom In, Zoom Out” includes The Doors’ Robby Krieger on guitar. Recorded during the pandemic, Starr kept the in-person recording to a select few musicians, including Benmont Tench on piano and Toto’s Steve Lukather on guitar.