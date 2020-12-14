Public Enemy Drops New Video for ‘Grid’ Featuring Cypress Hill and George Clinton

In keeping with the dark lyrics of Public Enemy’s single “Grid,” the group dropped an appropriately apocalyptic video featuring pals Cypress Hill and George Clinton. The clip includes footage from PE’s performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Directed by David C. Snyder, the video for “GRID” is the latest from PE’s recent album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? which saw the previously released “Public Enemy Number Won” video from the LP.

The album marks the lineup’s return to Def Jam after a 20-year-hiatus.

SPIN named Public Enemy its #9 artist of the last 35 years. Read the homage here. We also spoke with Chuck D about when the group dropped their surprise new single in June and recently about the new album.

Check out the “Grid” clip below: