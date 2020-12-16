News \

Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone to Headline Lollapalooza Stockholm

Event will take place next July 2-4

lollapalooza-sweden-1608132810
CREDIT: BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Daniel Garzon Herazo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tags: Kendrick Lamar, lollapalooza, pearl jam, post malone