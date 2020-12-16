Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone to Headline Lollapalooza Stockholm

Now that there’s a COVID vaccine out, it seems like a return to large-scale events could be around the corner. Look no further than today’s Lollapalooza Stockholm announcement.

Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, the Killers, DaBaby, Kacey Musgraves, the Pretty Reckless, Doja Cat and many more feature on the lineup. The event will take place from July 2-4 at Gärdet in Stockholm.

A release explains, “Fueled by recent progress, organizers are optimistic that the festival will enjoy its return.”

SPIN reached out to the event’s reps to see what, if any, COVID protocols will be instituted for the event.

See the full lineup below.

Tickets are on sale here. If the festival doesn’t take place in 2021, folks have the option to roll it over to Lollapalooza Sweden in 2022 or they can receive a refund.

This year’s main Lollapalooza took place virtually and featured the reunion of event co-founder Perry Farrell’s Porno for Pyros.