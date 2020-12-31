As originally teased on social media yesterday, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released a demo of a brand new track today to conclude the year.

“We’re Gonna Get There in the End” is an appropriate farewell to 2020 by the legendary rocker, and it sounds like he may have plenty of new material in the works after releasing the Blue Moon Rising EP back in the before times known as early March of this year.

“Firstly let me wish everyone a Happy New Year,” Gallagher wrote in a note alongside the song’s release. “Things can only get better from here!! (saying that, they couldn’t get much worse could they?!) Anyway I’ve been writing and noodling recently and I’ve made a little demo of a tune that I wrote a couple of weeks ago and it actually came out sounding pretty good … the lyrics are quite apt for the times and I think I’d like to share it with you. The song is called ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’. Hope your hangovers aren’t too horrific. Hopefully we’ll catch up soon. PS. IT’S ONLY A DEMO. ONWARDS.”

Check out the new song below.