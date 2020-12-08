Muse Approve of Nandi Bushell’s Version of ‘Hysteria’

You can now add Muse to the growing list of fans of 10-year-old music prodigy Nandi Bushell.

After wowing Tom Morello and declaring victory on her long-running drum battle with Dave Grohl, Bushell’s next order of business was to tackle Muse’s “Hysteria.” As you can see below, she did the song justice and then some.

“Ever since I jammed Hysteria by @muse on drums I wanted to learn the bass line too as it’s so so #awesome! It is the HARDEST bass line I have ever learned. I had to concentrate A LOT,” she tweeted.

Ever since I jammed Hysteria by @muse on drums I wanted to learn the bass line too as it’s so so #awesome! It is the HARDEST bass line I have ever learned. I had to concentrate A LOT! @MattBellamy #domhoward #chriswolstenholme – #muse #hysteria #mattbellamy pic.twitter.com/kEppn1T6Nk — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) December 6, 2020

Bushell’s version made its way to the British trio and they responded in kind.

“Absolutely killed it again @Nandi_Bushell So much talent,” Muse tweeted. As you can imagine, Bushell was thrilled to hear from another huge rock band voicing their approval to her version of their song.

Wow wow wow!!!! Thank you so much!!! @muse you guys are AWESOME!!! 🙏🏽❤️👧🏽🤟🏽🥁🎸 https://t.co/xnc51ffCLN — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) December 8, 2020

As for Bushell’s own songs, she shared a new tune over the weekend titled “Gods and Unicorns.” She wrote the song with young British singer/songwriter Zuzu.

“I wanted melodies like The Beatles, slap bass like in Lenny Kravitz songs, lead guitar tapping like Eddie Van Halen and beats like Bonzo from Led Zeppelin,” she explained before thanking her “friend Zuzu” for being “a great artist and teacher.”

You can listen to it here.