An all-star live-version of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown)” featuring Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar and Mick Fleetwood on drums, is out now. The song is the first single from the April 30, 2021 release of Mick Fleetwood & Friends – Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac.

‘The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown),” which was also famously covered by Judas Priest, is from the Feb. 25, 2020 concert at the London Palladium to honor Fleetwood Mac co-founder Green, who died in July at the age of 73.

A concert film showcasing the 23 songs done during the event arrives in March 2021. Other notables who performed include Steven Tyler, Noel Gallagher, Pete Townshend, David Gilmour, Neil Finn, Bill Wyman and Christine McVie. Other well-known Green tunes performed that night include “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman,” which was a hit for Santana.

In the ‘The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown)” performance, which you can see below, Hammett plays Green’s legendary 1969 Les Paul guitar.

The two-album set (and quadruple vinyl) includes a 44-page hardbound book packed with event photos and quotes from each artist who appeared on the night, along with extensive photographs of the concert, rehearsals, and behind the scenes images. A Blu-Ray of the concert film will also be available.

Preorder is available here.

See the tracklisting for Mick Fleetwood & Friends – Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac below:

Rolling Man (feat. Rick Vito)

Homework (feat. Jonny Lang)

Doctor Brown (feat. Billy Gibbons)

All Your Love (feat. John Mayall)

Rattlesnake Shake (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Stop Messin’ Round (feat. Christine McVie)

Looking For Somebody (feat. Christine McVie)

Sandy Mary (feat. Jonny Lang)

Love That Burns (feat. Rick Vito)

The World Keep Turning (feat. Noel Gallagher)

Like Crying (feat. Noel Gallagher)

No Place To Go (feat. Rick Vito)

Station Man (feat. Pete Townshend)

Act II

Man Of The World (feat. Neil Finn)

Oh Well (Pt.1) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Oh Well (Pt.2) (feat. David Gilmour)

Need Your Love So Bad (feat. Jonny Lang)

Black Magic Woman (feat. Rick Vito)

The Sky Is Crying (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

I Can’t Hold Out (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett)

Albatross (feat. David Gilmour)

Shake Your Moneymaker (group finale)