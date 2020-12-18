Normally, it’s right about now when we’d tell you what to expect next week on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream. But seeing as next Friday is Christmas (and no one wants to spend their Christmas reading a Twitch schedule), we’re providing you with the next two weeks all in one place. Don’t forget, we still have Maxine Ashley’s set later today, so be sure to tune in for that as well.

Since we’re taking a short break for the holidays, next week consists of four livestreams in three days. You’ll get the double shot of Jack Name and Jeris Johnson performances on Monday, a little Tiki Lau on Tuesday, and Merci playing video games with us on Wednesday. The next week figures to be equally busy, as the good folks at Quadio will be hosting a showcase of their favorite artists on Monday, awfultune bringing the charm on Tuesday, and closing out the year with the Canadian punks in We Were Sharks on Wednesday.

Seeing as anything could happen in the next couple of weeks, make sure to stay tuned to our Twitter and Instagram for the latest information. Of course, following and/or subscribing to SPIN on Twitch (use your free subscription with Amazon Prime) will get you notified every time we go live. Have a lovely couple of weeks, and we’ll see you at twitch.tv/spinmag at the set times below.