Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Drake Cover

This year has offered us many strange things. But one of the good ones has been the ongoing artist collaborations that have taken place that are seemingly of the moment.

Longtime pals Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray joined in on the fun on Wednesday (Dec. 23) night. In an Instagram Live jam session, the pair covered Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later.” You definitely didn’t have Lewis and Murray covering Drake on your 2020 bingo card, but it makes sense, all things considered.

This isn’t the first time the pair linked up. In 2015, Lewis and Murray joined forces on the Sofia Coppola-helmed special A Very Murray Christmas.

A few weeks ago, Lewis teamed with Serengeti for the holiday-tinged “Unblu.” Meanwhile, Murray went back-and-forth with the Doobie Brothers in a rare, good-natured legal spat.

At any rate, enjoy a rare fun moment from 2020 below.