Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and Lana Del Rey Perform Covers for Jack Antonoff’s Charity

Bleachers frontman and prolific producer Jack Antonoff, along with his sister Rachel Antonoff, took their 7th annual Ally Coalition Talent Show that supports LGBTQ+ youth virtual this year. Even though it was streamed on Twitch, that didn’t make it any less impressive.

This year’s lineup included St. Vincent, Hayley Williams, Sleater-Kinney, Lana Del Rey, Spoon, The Chicks among many more.

St. Vincent’s Annie Clark sang The Beatles’ 1968 ditty about Paul McCartney’s sheepdog, “Martha My Dear,” Lana Del Rey delivered “Silent Night” while sitting in front of her Christmas tree and Hayley Williams, with her hair up in a towel, did Massive Attack’s “Teardrop.”

Other highlights included performances by Maggie Rogers, Brittany Howard and Antonoff performing “This is Me Trying” by Taylor Swift.

Check out some of the highlights below.

Hayley Williams:

St. Vincent:

Lana Del Rey: