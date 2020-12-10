Hayley Williams Shares Acoustic Version of ‘Simmer’ From Upcoming EP

Hayley Williams has a new EP, Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades, arriving on Dec. 18. From that intimate three-song collection, Williams has shared a poignant, stripped-down version of “Simmer.” Her acoustic vocals-and-guitar take was reworked from the version on Petals for Armor, her self-titled debut, which dropped May 8 and is one of our best albums of the year.

In addition to “Simmer,” Self-Serenades also features the unreleased “Find Me Here” and “Why We Ever” from Petals for Armor.

Of ‘”Simmer,” “If you listen closely, you can hear Alf [Hayley’s dog] sigh dramatically in the opening line. Like mother, like son,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

the self-serenade version of SIMMER is now available for streaming ahead of the EP release. if you listen closely you can hear Alf sigh dramatically in the opening line. like mother like son.https://t.co/pic29ZdI92 pic.twitter.com/ZpvmGvobxk — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) December 10, 2020

Check out the tune below.

The Paramore singer did an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) concert where she — alongside her band featuring Julien Baker and Becca Mancari – performed songs off Petals for Armor.