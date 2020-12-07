Gwen Stefani is back. The No Doubt singer/The Voice judge released her first new song in four years. Titled “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” the song, well, Stefani’s way of cheekily saying that she’s back after that fairly lengthy layoff.

The only material she’d done since 2016’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like was 2017’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

“Let Me Reintroduce Myself” is bouncy and reggae-tinged, as the singer herself noted in a statement.

“This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music. It’s a fun, lighthearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy. The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae. I’m still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me,” Stefani said.

Listen to the song below.

