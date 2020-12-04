Evanescence Announce New Album The Bitter Truth, Release New Single

Evanescence is back with a new album, The Bitter Truth, which is their first collection of original music in a decade, out March 26, 2021 via BMG.

Their newest single, “Yeah Right,” is out which you can hear below.

The band will be performing the singles as well as previous hits tomorrow on December 5 for Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio. It’ll take place at 4 P.M. ET. Tickets are available now for $9.99. This livestream follows the cancellation of their international tour.

There’s also a lot of merch in stock, including a digital version of the album, CD, vinyl and a limited edition deluxe fan box set featuring a bonus CD, journal, poster and special cassette of exclusive audio from the making of The Bitter Truth.

Earlier this year, the group shared “Wasted on You” and “The Game Is Over,” which they said was about “being sick of the facade.” You can pre-order The Bitter Truth here.