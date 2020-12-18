Van Morrison is still currently working on the world’s worst renaissance in his effort to go from being known as “that old guy who wrote ‘Brown Eyed Girl'” to “that old guy who writes anti-lockdown songs.”

As we initially reported last month, Morrison recruited guitar deity Eric Clapton for “Stand and Deliver,” the latest track to support his Save Live Music campaign. It was supposed to release on Dec. 4 (and it actually did thanks to the two of them not knowing how to effectively remove things from the internet) but was officially delayed for two weeks.

Well, now it’s out and as bad as pretty much everyone expected. While it’s sure to be the Boomer rallying cry of anti-lockdown, anti-mask, anti-vaccination, and pro-disease people everywhere, Clapton singing lyrics like “Do you want to be a free man? Do you want to be a slave?” and “Is this a sovereign nation or just a fascist state?” seems in particularly poor taste considering he’s a rich old white guy and literally thousands of people die every single day from COVID-19.

If they were trying to capture the rebellious protest spirit of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son,” Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” or pretty much anything by bands like Rage Against the Machine and Anti-Flag, their failure rivals even the worst nations’ responses in the current pandemic.

Take a listen for yourself below.