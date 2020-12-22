The long-awaited sequel to 1988’s Coming To America has been in the works for years, but Coming 2 America is finally on the way.

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall lead a long list of characters who are returning to Queens from Zamunda 32 years after the first film was released. The pair have to return to America after Prince Akeem’s (Murphy) father, King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones) tells the newly crowned king on his death bed that only a male can become king and that he has a son in America…leading he and Semmi (Hall) to head back to the site of their misadventures.

The returning cast is joined by Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler and Teyana Taylor. It is directed by Craig Brewer.

Watch the trailer below.

Coming 2 America will be released on March 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime.