Watch Dua Lipa Perform Future Nostalgia Songs on SNL

Saturday Night Live aired its Christmas episode this weekend, with alum Kristen Wiig playing host and Dua Lipa as the musical guest. The UK pop star delivered choreographed performances of two songs off her Grammy-nominated sophomore album Future Nostalgia: “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.”

In addition to performing, Lipa also made an appearance in a sketch about a World War II USO show.

Watch the performances and sketch below.

Lipa rounded out a year of impressive musical guests on SNL. Megan Thee Stallion gave a politically charged performance of “Savage” during the Season 46 premiere, Jack White paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, the Strokes played on the show for the first time in nearly a decade, Foo Fighters debuted their latest single “Shame Shame,” and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band live-debuted two tracks off Letter to You.

Future Nostalgia was one of our favorite albums of the year, and “Don’t Start Now” made it on our list of top songs. See where they landed here and here.