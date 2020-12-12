Dolly Parton Proves She’s an Angel on Earth by Saving 9-Year-Old Actress’s Life

When Dolly Parton’s not funding COVID-19 vaccines to help end a global pandemic, she’s saving lives on set.

During a recent interview with Inside Edition, 9-year-old Talia Hill recalled the time when her Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square co-star pulled her out of the way of an oncoming vehicle.

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said ‘Go back to your beginning positions,'” the child actor explained. “So, there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and somebody grabbed me and pulled me back — and it was Dolly Parton.”

Hill said the country icon told her “Well, I am an angel, you know,” which is a reference to her role in the film and also a general truth.

“I was in shock, she hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!'” Hill continued. “And my mom’s going, ‘Yes, you did, Dolly Parton. Yes, you did!'”

This is just the latest good deed Parton has gifted the world. She’s been a longtime philanthropist through her Dollywood Foundation and is an overall saint.