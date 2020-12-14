Another night of Hanukkah, another cover of a Jewish artist from Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin. On the fifth night of the festival of lights, the duo covered Bob Dylan’s 1966 song “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35″ as the latest installment of their Hanukkah Sessions.

“So now everybody must get stoned (not in the Law of Moses sense) as we put some blood on this track: Rainy Day Women 12&35 by the immortal Bob Dylan!” they said of the song.

Watch it below.

The cover follows renditions of Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

On Wednesday night, Grohl and Kurstin announced they’d be launching Hanukkah Sessions instead of recording a Christmas song this year and dropped a promo previewing what was to come.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl explained in the video.