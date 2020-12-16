Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover the Knack on Seventh Night of Hanukkah

Another night of Hanukkah, another cover of a Jewish artist from Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin. On the seventh night of the festival of lights, the duo covered the Knack’s “Frustrated” as the latest installment of their Hanukkah Sessions.

“Tonight we’re featuring 4 nice Jewish boys whose biggest hit was a song about a nice Jewish girl… “My Shalom-a” or something like that… We’re huge fans of New Wave (as well as the “old wave” that came after Moses parted the Red Sea) so we are psyched to present…The Knack!” a statement from the duo said.

Watch it below.

The cover follows renditions of Elastica’s “Connection,” Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

Last week, Grohl and Kurstin announced they’d be launching Hanukkah Sessions instead of recording a Christmas song this year and dropped a promo previewing what was to come.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl explained in the video.