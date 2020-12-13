Another night of Hanukkah, another cover of a Jewish artist from Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin. On the fourth night of the festival of lights, the duo covered Peaches’ [born Merrill Nisker] “Fuck the Pain Away for the latest installment of their Hanukkah Sessions. Unlike the previous covers, the featured artist, in this case, Peaches, made an appearance.

“Drake’s not the only musical Jew from Canada…tonight we feature a Canadian rock G-Dess…who coincidentally grew up around the corner from a Canadian Jewish rock G-D (G-ddy Lee). Straight out the mikvah, here’s Peaches!” a statement read.

Watch it below.

The cover follows renditions of Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

On Wednesday night, Grohl and Kurstin announced they’d be launching Hanukkah Sessions instead of recording a Christmas song this year, and dropped a promo previewing what was to come.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl explained in the video.