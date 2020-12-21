Darkside Return With Spiral, Share New Song, ‘Liberty Bell’

Darkside, the electronic duo comprised of Dave Harrington and Nicolas Jaar, is back. They announced that they’ll be releasing their first new album, Spiral, next spring. The pair previously put out their debut LP, Psychic, in 2013.

Spiral has been in the works since 2018, and the album was completed last year under the watchful eye of the duo and engineer Rashad Becker.

You can listen to the first song from that album, “Liberty Bell,” below.

Earlier this year, the pair released a live album, PSYCHO LIVE JULY 17, 2014 on Bandcamp. You can listen and/or grab that one here. This was the first sign of activity from Darkside following a lengthy layoff.

Darkside’s Spiral will be released on Matador Records.