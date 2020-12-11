Chris Cornell’s Estate Releases Covers Album No One Sings Like You Anymore

In his later years, Chris Cornell covered an eclectic array of artists and took these familiar songs and made them his own. Earlier this year, his cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” flew up the charts and now, there’s a full album along with it.

Titled No One Sings Like You Anymore, this collection of songs was recorded in 2016 and serves as Cornell’s final completed studio album. The singer handpicked the 10 cover songs to celebrate artists and songs that inspired him. Cornell sequenced the record, which was mixed and produced by Brendan O’Brien.

In addition to “Patience” and the previously released cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Cornell tackles songs by John Lennon, Janis Joplin, Harry Nilsson, Electric Light Orchestra and more.

“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish. His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album,” Vicky Cornell said in a statement.

You can stream the album now, with physical versions of the record coming in March 2021. Pre-order the album here.

CREDIT: UMe



Check out the tracklisting below.

1. Get It While You Can (Janis Joplin)

2. Jump Into The Fire (Harry Nilsson)

3. Sad Sad City (Ghostland Observatory)

4. Patience (Guns N’ Roses)

5. Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince)

6. Watching The Wheels (John Lennon)

7. You Don’t Know Nothing About Love (Carl Hall)

8. Showdown (Electric Light Orchestra)

9. To Be Treated Rite (Terry Reid)

10. Stay With Me Baby (Lorraine Ellison)