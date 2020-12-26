Chino Moreno’s Crosses Releases First New Song in Six Years

On Christmas Day, Deftones singer Chino Moreno’s electrorock side project ††† (Crosses), which also features guitarist Shaun Lopez, released their first new song in six years. It wasn’t an original, but rather a cover of “The Beginning of the End” by the ’90s electropop band Cause & Effect.

Listen to the song below.

The cover caps a mixed bag of a year for Moreno. Deftones were slated to go on a lengthy tour this year, but that was pushed due to the pandemic. However, the band’s seminal White Pony turned 20 this year, and we spoke with a bunch of the band’s friends and admirers about the importance of the record. The group also released a remix album of White Pony titled Black Stallion where their pals remixed the songs from that original record.

Deftones also released their first new album in four years, Ohms. We spoke with Moreno about the making of the album and a lot more, which you can read here.