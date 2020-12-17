Charly Bliss and PUP Share Punky Holiday Tune ‘It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You’

Charly Bliss and PUP are here to save the holidays with “It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You.” The song premiered last weekend on Charly Bliss’ holiday livestream It’s A Blissful Life, but it’s available everywhere now. It comes with a playful video on YouTube, starting with Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks singing into a hairbrush in the shower.

“Our managers have been trying to get us to write a Christmas song for years and we’ve never followed through, but we decided that enlisting our friends in PUP would at least make it fun,” said Hendricks in a statement. “We never imagined we’d be so proud and absolutely thrilled as we are by the results. We tried to write a song that reflects the absolute insanity of this year and the fact that everyone in the world is stuck missing someone this holiday season and probably feeling a similar combination of emo, angsty and vulnerable!!!!”

PUP’s Stefan Babcock added: “I was so excited when Charly Bliss asked me to write a Christmas song with them. I don’t know if I’d be able to write a Christmas song under normal circumstances, but since Christmas is shit this year, seemed like it was right in my wheelhouse! Plus Charly Bliss are an amazing band and amazing people, so it was a no-brainer. If we’re judging it alongside other Christmas songs, I think we smashed it.”

Listen to it below.