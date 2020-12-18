Bob Dylan to Release Outtakes Set 1970, Includes Nine Songs With George Harrison

A few weeks ago, a European record store got its hands on 1970, a limited-edition Bob Dylan compilation featuring outtakes and rarities, plus collaborations with George Harrison. It quickly sold out and Dylan fans were left in the dark on how they could score the coveted part of the Bob Dylan – 50th Anniversary Collection, which featured rare sessions released due to what Columbia Records/Legacy called the “copyright extension series (which began in 2012).”

That previously limited-edition set will be widely released on Feb. 26, 2021. The three-disc collection of previously unavailable studio performances includes the complete May 1, 1970 session of nine songs featuring Harrison.

The pair perform together on Dylan originals (“One Too Many Mornings,” “Gates of Eden,” “Mama, You Been On My Mind”), covers (the Everly Brothers’ “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” Carl Perkins’ “Matchbox”) and more.

'1970' 3-disc set, out on 2/26. Includes previously unreleased outtakes from the 'Self Portrait' and 'New Morning’ sessions plus the complete May 1, 1970 studio recordings with George Harrison, performing together on nine tracks. https://t.co/vKiTpzQ79E pic.twitter.com/ImWKDGClbE — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) December 18, 2020

Also included are previously unreleased outtakes from the sessions that produced Self Portrait and New Morning. Bob Dylan – 1970 comes housed in an eight-panel digipack featuring new cover art and liner notes by Michael Simmons.

Check out the tracklisting below:

Disc 1

March 3, 1970

I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound

Universal Soldier – Take 1

Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3

Woogie Boogie

March 4, 1970

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4

Thirsty Boots – Take 1

March 5, 1970

Little Moses – Take 1

Alberta – Take 2

Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1

Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6

Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2

Alberta – Take 5

May 1, 1970

Sign on the Window – Take 2

Sign on the Window – Takes 3-5

If Not for You – Take 1

Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal

If Not for You – Take 2

If Not for You – Take 3

Song to Woody – Take 1

Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1

Yesterday – Take 1

Disc 2

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1

Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron – Take 1

One Too Many Mornings – Take 1

Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1

Cupid – Take 1

All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1

Gates of Eden – Take 1

I Threw It All Away – Take 1

I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1

Matchbox – Take 1

Your True Love – Take 1

Telephone Wire – Take 1

Fishing Blues – Take 1

Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1

Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1

It Ain’t Me Babe

If Not for You

Sign on the Window – Take 1

Sign on the Window – Take 2

Sign on the Window – Take 3

George Harrison – guitar, vocals (Disc 1, Tracks 20 & 24 and Disc 2, Tracks 2-3, 6-7, 10-11, & 16)

June 1, 1970

Alligator Man

Alligator Man [rock version]

Alligator Man [country version]

Sarah Jane 1

Sign on the Window

Sarah Jane 2

Disc 3

June 2, 1970

If Not for You – Take 1

If Not for You – Take 2

June 3, 1970

Jamaica Farewell

Can’t Help Falling in Love

Long Black Veil

One More Weekend

June 4, 1970

Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1

Three Angels

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2

New Morning

Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

June 5, 1970

Went to See the Gypsy

Sign on the Window – stereo mix

Winterlude

I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2

Lily of the West – Take 2

Father of Night – rehearsal

Lily of the West

August 12, 1970

If Not for You – Take 1

If Not for You – Take 2

Day of the Locusts – Take 2