Bob Dylan to Release Outtakes Set 1970, Includes Nine Songs With George Harrison
The three-disc package arrives Feb. 26, 2021
A few weeks ago, a European record store got its hands on 1970, a limited-edition Bob Dylan compilation featuring outtakes and rarities, plus collaborations with George Harrison. It quickly sold out and Dylan fans were left in the dark on how they could score the coveted part of the Bob Dylan – 50th Anniversary Collection, which featured rare sessions released due to what Columbia Records/Legacy called the “copyright extension series (which began in 2012).”
That previously limited-edition set will be widely released on Feb. 26, 2021. The three-disc collection of previously unavailable studio performances includes the complete May 1, 1970 session of nine songs featuring Harrison.
The pair perform together on Dylan originals (“One Too Many Mornings,” “Gates of Eden,” “Mama, You Been On My Mind”), covers (the Everly Brothers’ “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” Carl Perkins’ “Matchbox”) and more.
Also included are previously unreleased outtakes from the sessions that produced Self Portrait and New Morning. Bob Dylan – 1970 comes housed in an eight-panel digipack featuring new cover art and liner notes by Michael Simmons.
Check out the tracklisting below:
Disc 1
March 3, 1970
I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound
Universal Soldier – Take 1
Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1
Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2
Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3
Woogie Boogie
March 4, 1970
Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4
Thirsty Boots – Take 1
March 5, 1970
Little Moses – Take 1
Alberta – Take 2
Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1
Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3
Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6
Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1
Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2
Alberta – Take 5
May 1, 1970
Sign on the Window – Take 2
Sign on the Window – Takes 3-5
If Not for You – Take 1
Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal
If Not for You – Take 2
If Not for You – Take 3
Song to Woody – Take 1
Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1
Yesterday – Take 1
Disc 2
Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1
Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron – Take 1
One Too Many Mornings – Take 1
Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1
Cupid – Take 1
All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1
Gates of Eden – Take 1
I Threw It All Away – Take 1
I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1
Matchbox – Take 1
Your True Love – Take 1
Telephone Wire – Take 1
Fishing Blues – Take 1
Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1
Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1
It Ain’t Me Babe
If Not for You
Sign on the Window – Take 1
Sign on the Window – Take 2
Sign on the Window – Take 3
George Harrison – guitar, vocals (Disc 1, Tracks 20 & 24 and Disc 2, Tracks 2-3, 6-7, 10-11, & 16)
June 1, 1970
Alligator Man
Alligator Man [rock version]
Alligator Man [country version]
Sarah Jane 1
Sign on the Window
Sarah Jane 2
Disc 3
June 2, 1970
If Not for You – Take 1
If Not for You – Take 2
June 3, 1970
Jamaica Farewell
Can’t Help Falling in Love
Long Black Veil
One More Weekend
June 4, 1970
Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1
Three Angels
Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1
Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2
New Morning
Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2
June 5, 1970
Went to See the Gypsy
Sign on the Window – stereo mix
Winterlude
I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1
I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2
Lily of the West – Take 2
Father of Night – rehearsal
Lily of the West
August 12, 1970
If Not for You – Take 1
If Not for You – Take 2
Day of the Locusts – Take 2