The first trailer for the upcoming Billie Eilish documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, is out now.

It opens with her hanging out in a bedroom with her brother FINNEAS before giving a glimpse into her life. The footage includes scenes of Eilish passing her driving test, a shot of her “dream car” (a Dodge Challenger), her relationship with her family and of course, performing early in her career.

The documentary will chronicle her rise from playing for her family to selling out arenas all over the world and winning Grammys.

Watch it below.

The film will be released in theaters by Neon and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26, 2021. It is directed by R.J. Cutler, whose recent work includes Belushi, The September Issue and The War Room.

As for Eilish, she was set to have a big year of touring but we all know what happened. She released a new song, “No Time to Die,” for the upcoming James Bond film, which keeps getting pushed back. However, in a bit of good news, the tune was nominated for a Grammy, as was her latest single, “Everything I Wanted.”