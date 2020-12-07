Billie Eilish, Cher, Phoebe Bridgers and More to Play Cyndi Lauper’s Home for the Holidays Benefit

Cyndi Lauper has announced her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert, featuring such stars as Billie Eilish, King Princess, Cher, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Osbourne, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Bette Midler, Billy Porter, LL Cool J, Adam Lambert, Whoopi Goldberg, Youth Pride Chorus and many more.

Home for the Holiday premieres on Dec. 11 exclusively on Lauper’s TikTok at 8PM EST, along with an additional stream Dec. 13 on Lauper’s YouTube and Facebook at 8PM EST. One hundred percent of the net proceeds go to True Colors United, the organization she co-founded to prevent and end homelessness among LGBTQ+ youth.

“It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things,” Lauper said in a statement. “My immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do.”

The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, Lauper said. “Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”