Interviews \

Ashton Irwin’s Brave New World

The 5 Seconds Of Summer drummer’s 'Superbloom' is a surprisingly deep and powerful debut. In this U.S. exclusive interview, he talks about his solo album, healing, and his new beginning

Ashton Irwin
CREDIT: KayKay

Tags: #5secondsofsummer, #ashtonirwin, 5 seconds of summer, Ashton Irwin