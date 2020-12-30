Meet Analise Hoveyda: Gen Z’s Rising Pop Star

Only 17, Analise Hoveyda has already had a career that many music and Hollywood veterans would be envious of. When she was 14, she appeared in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time alongside Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey and now, is looking to build on her music career that started when she was 12. Hoveyda is under no pretense that the career she’s pursuing will be easy, and she understands the amount of work it will take for her to be successful.

“You don’t get big overnight!” she says. “You have to work really, really hard. Most of the time I’m at the studio from like 5 pm to 3 am and it’s a lot of work. But you just have to keep working and working to get where you want to be, and I love doing it!”

Hoveyda has been singing, acting, and dancing most of her life, starting with musicals since she was six, followed by talent shows and singing performances that were a “big highlight of her childhood.” She proudly says she “has performed on over 300 stages,” including for various fundraisers and charity work.

CREDIT: Edgar @20Ft Bear Studios

She was signed to her record label All Star Music Group/Empire when she was 12 and released original singles including “Aftertaste,” “Crazy Love,” and “Break Away.” The lyrics are focused on boys and teenage love, and she dreams of working with pop-stars like Justin Bieber or Shawn Mendes. “The ones everyone has crushes on,” she explains, laughing, “including me!”

Recently, Hoveyda covered the Queen of Tejano Music herself, Selena. She released her version of the late singer’s “I Could Fall in Love.”

“I love her [Selena’s] songs. I love her as a person, who she was. I wanted to do one of her songs because I feel like I relate to her because I’m also Mexican. I have a single called “Crazy Love” that’s in English, and I’m going to do a Spanish version of that one. I’m excited for it because I’ve never really done a professional Spanish song!”

Inspired by other Latinx singers including Shakira and Camila Cabello as well, Hoveyda is ready to embrace her heritage with her new music slated to be released in 2021.

“It’s cool that I can put my Latin roots in there! I see myself putting more [Spanish songs] out. I have a lot of fun with it! And like 10 years from now, I want to win a Grammy. That’s always been my dream.”