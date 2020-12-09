AC/DC Travel Down the Dark Path in ‘Demon Fire’ Video

AC/DC knows a thing or two about the dark side. The band that brought you “Highway to Hell” took a trip down that fiery road in their new video for “Demon Fire.”

The clip debuted on the video game Fortnite in its Nexus War Event. As you can see below, a muscle car journeys down a dark highway to…hell and ends up having to fend off bikers and cops in the process.

Power Up was released on Nov. 13 and went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in its first week — becoming the second rock album this year to top the charts following Machine Gun Kelly’s Tickets to My Downfall in September. It was the Australian rockers’ third No. 1 album.

Previously, AC/DC shared a video for “Shot in the Dark.”

We spoke with the band’s Brian Johnson and Angus Young ahead of Power Up’s release. They filled us in on how the band’s formative lineup –minus the late Malcolm Young — reunited, and the ways in which the LP is a tribute to the late guitarist.

“And of course he was there [in spirit] in the studio in Vancouver from the minute we went in. Back in Black was a tribute to Bon [Scott]; well, then Power Up is a complete tribute to Malcolm Young; I think he would have been proud of it,” Johnson said.

