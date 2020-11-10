News \
Wilco’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Gets Remixed by Director Barry Jenkins
"#YeehawAgenda is alive and well."
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins has given Wilco’s 2002 breakthrough Yankee Hotel Foxtrot album a “Chopped and Screwed Remix” with Houston’s Chopstars, turning the acclaimed LP into the 11-song Yankee Purple Foxtrot.
“NOBODY asked for this BUT… in a world where Jeff Tweedy and the boyz was from Houston, TX… @candlestickem, @OGRONC and me present YANKEE PURPLE FOXTROT… Some Americana for the timeline given recent events. The #YeehawAgenda is alive and well,” Jenkins said in a tweet announcing the remix.
Previously the director chopped and screwed the soundtracks to his own films Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk and a pair of Grizzly Bear albums (Purple Veckatimest / Painted Ruins (ChoppedNotSlopped)).
Jenkins’ next directorial project will be a prequel to the CGI version of The Lion King.
