One of the more interesting developments of 2020 has been the sharp right turn by Trapt. Between going after critics, battling on Twitter and unabashedly expressing right-wing views, the “Headstrong” rockers have been, uh, quite that.

That apparently extends to their social media accounts as well. All Trapt’s social accounts are apparently run by the band’s acerbic singer Chris Taylor Brown.

On Thursday morning, a tweet from the band said that their Facebook account had been deleted over hate speech

The offensive posts, apparently reported by FB users, are no longer visible, but on the band’s Twitter page, it says “[Facebook] said don’t use the phrase “Proud Boys.” I specifically told FB trapt fans that I could not say the name. I will be suing Facebook.”

The Twitter post apparently contains the same image that the Facebook post did.

For posting this pic and saying the same thing in the post, Facebook has completely deleted the TRAPT FB account. They said don’t use the phrase “Proud Boys.” I specifically told FB trapt fans that I could not say the name. I will be suing Facebook. Was also a post about Parler https://t.co/JAyEhIPuKf — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 19, 2020

A rep for Facebook didn’t immediately respond to SPIN’s request for comment as to why the band’s page was inactive, which you can see below. A rep for Trapt sent SPIN’s request for comment as to why the band’s page was deactivated to both and Brown and his label head.

Earlier this year, Trapt decided to take on none other than gangsta rapper/actor Ice-T, a battle that raged for a few weeks. If that wasn’t enough, Trapt released a new album that didn’t sell quite so well and they performed at Sturgis Bike Rally with Smash Mouth and a few others, which, well, ended up being problematic.

Trapt is urging their followers to follow the band on the Parler App at @CTBTraptParler saying, “We will never be censored over there! Trapt FB, IG and Twitter become music only once this election is certified! It’s totally okay if those social media sites are only about escape, distraction, and lies.”