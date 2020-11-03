Tracy Chapman rarely plays live anymore. But on the night before Election Day, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter performed for the first time in five years with an inspiring rendition of her 1988 track, “Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’ on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime. It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy,” Chapman said in a statement on Instagram.

Chapman emphasized the importance of getting to the polls on Election Day when she included “Go vote” in the lyrics to close the song last night’s set (Nov. 2).

Watch Tracy Chapman’s performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers below.

And read our classic interview with Chapman from 1988 here.