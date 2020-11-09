Tori Amos wants to get everyone in the holiday spirit a little early, and today (Nov. 9) she announced a festive new four-song EP, Christmastide.

Dropping on Dec. 4 via Decca Records, the EP will come in a digital format as well as a limited edition vinyl featuring illustrations by Rantz Hosely, a special Christmas card and a message from Amos. Drummer Matt Chamberlain and bassist Jon Evans reunite with Amos on the record.

She shared the importance of a holiday record, especially given the turbulent year we all are having.

In a statement, Amos said, “With ‘Christmastide’ it was important to be positive and to try and lift people’s spirits. It’s a time of year that should be joyful with family and friends but also can sadly be a very lonely place for some. Many families will be unable to be together this year because of the Pandemic as well as many that are also dealing with the aftermath of a long and bitter US Election. I hope these songs contained in this beautiful package can be a small treat to help along the way.”

She added, “We will get through these tough times together with strength in unity and hope.”

CHRISTMASTIDE – TRACKLIST

1. “Christmastide”

2. “Circle of Seasons”

3. “Holly”

4. “Better Angels”