Tori Amos Shares ‘Better Angels’ From Upcoming Holiday EP

After announcing her new holiday EP, Chrstimastide, earlier this month, Tori Amos has released the first track just in time for the holidays with a pretty version of “Better Angels.”

Promising to “try and lift people’s spirits,” the song jumps off with striking piano chords and rolling guitars. If you’re looking for a holiday song with more energy, this may be the perfect track to add to your rotation this season.

“With ‘Better Angels’ I wanted to acknowledge the year we have all been through and know that there is hope,” Amos said in a statement. “We can find that hope within ourselves if we continue to focus our collective minds and souls. We are slowly starting to find a clearer path to transform together for the better of all.”

The EP, which releases on Dec. 4 via Decca Records, will come in a digital format as well as a limited edition vinyl featuring illustrations by Rantz Hosely, a special Christmas card and a message from Amos. drummer Matt Chamberlain and bassist Jon Evans reunite with Amos on the record.

Preorder Christmastide here. Amos was also named one of the most influential artists of the past 35 years in our ongoing countdown. We also spoke to her earlier this month and you can read that interview with Amos here.