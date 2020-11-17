Last month, Tony Lewis of the Outfield died suddenly at the age of 62. Over the past few years, Lewis had been working on some solo material, and the latest batch was released in the form of a six-song EP that is out now.

Titled More Than I Dared, the collection was recorded at Lewis’ home studio in the UK. The title refers to Lewis’ solo career, of which he said at the time was “more than I dared would happen.” The EP serves as a bittersweet farewell to the ’80s pop juggernaut.

“On behalf of my girls and myself, I’d like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, affection and sadness for the loss of our adored Tony,” his wife Carol said in a statement. “Following his debut venture as a solo artist, Tony had been in the studio this year working on new music. We had written a new body of work and have decided to release a full EP collection to share with and thank his fans for their continued support of his solo career. Tony’s life was full of music; he was never happier than being on stage connecting with a crowd or meeting fans and listening to their stories. He was truly grateful for his career that started in 1983. I know his distinctive voice and musical legacy will carry on through these new songs. Please remember him with love, laughter and a sense of fun. He is, was, and always will be irreplaceable.”

From More Than I Dared, you can check out the video for “Gonna Make You Love Me” below:

Initial proceeds from More Than I Dared will be donated to MusiCares. You can grab the EP here.

Here’s the More Than I Dared track listing:

“Gonna Make You Love Me”

“One By One”

“My World”

“I Feel Alive”

“Then There Was You”

“I’m Falling”