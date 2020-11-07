Tom Morello and Rage Against the Machine Mock Trump Supporters Dancing to ‘Killing in the Name’

The election was officially called this morning, and Joe Biden is the President-Elect of the United States, thanks to Pennsylvania turning blue. But before the announcement, Trump supporters in Philadelphia protested for the state to stop counting ballots, claiming fraudulent mail-in votes. There, of course, has been no evidence of voter fraud, but Trumpers don’t care about reality. Just like these two, who were caught on video dancing to Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” — a song that scorns white supremacy in the police system.

The band pointed out the irony in a tweet. “They just don’t GET IT do they?” they wrote, retweeting the video. Tom Morello also shared the video, writing “Not exactly what we had in mind”

These must be the same people who earlier this year slammed Morello for his “political BS” in music.

See both mocking tweets below.

They just don't GET IT do they?pic.twitter.com/woJjhiunBL — rage against the machine (@RATM) November 7, 2020

Not exactly what we had in mind https://t.co/RydKGCk9RA — Tom Morello (@tmorello) November 7, 2020

Morello surprised fans with a new EP called Comandante last week. The five-song album includes a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child,” along with a track that features Slash (“Interstate 80″) and another dedicated to Eddie Van Halen (“Secretariat”).