Thundercat’s “Fair Chance” may have released in March. But the LA artist and producer knew there could be more done with the song.

Released on Wednesday (Nov. 11), the track features Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B. While the original groove is still there, Floating Points speeds up the ballad exponentially — adding some new life to an already fresh track.

In July, Thundercat revealed that he was penning a new track for the ThunderCats series, ThunderCats Roar. He has also been featured in SPIN’s Best Songs of 2020 So Far list, saying, “You can hear the processed smoothness all over ‘Dragonball Durag,’ where Thundercat comes off like the awkward man’s Barry White and somehow ends up with his catchiest-ever solo tune.”

Listen to Thundercat’s “Fair Chance” Floating Points Remix featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B below.