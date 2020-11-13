The White Stripes Unveil Animated Video for ‘Apple Blossom’

The White Stripes are releasing their first greatest hits collection early this month. Previously, the pair dropped a live video for the stomping “Ball & Biscuit.” Today, Jack and Meg White shared a new animated clip for “Apple Blossom,” which was originally released 20 years ago.

If you like apples, the outdoors and adventure, then you’re going to dig this.

Check it out.

The White Stripes also unveiled the full tracklisting for the greatest hits album, which is out on Dec. 4 on Third Man Records/Columbia. Recently, Jack White performed on Saturday Night Live, dedicating part of his performance to Eddie Van Halen by playing a custom guitar. White also helped out a busker who had his guitar smashed by generously buying him a new one upon hearing the news.

Watch White on SNL here.

The White Stripes Greatest Hits tracklisting:

1. Let’s Shake Hands

2. The Big Three Killed My Baby

3. Fell In Love With A Girl

4. Hello Operator

5. I’m Slowly Turning Into You

6. The Hardest Button To Button

7. The Nurse

8. Screwdriver

9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

10. Death Letter

11. We’re Going To Be Friends

12. The Denial Twist

13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself

14. Astro

15. Conquest

16. Jolene

17. Hotel Yorba

18. Apple Blossom

19. Blue Orchid

20. Ball And Biscuit

21. I Fought Piranhas

22. I Think I Smell A Rat

23. Icky Thump

24. My Doorbell

25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

26. Seven Nation Army