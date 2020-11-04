The Offspring Get in the Holiday Spirit With ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’

Election Day is barely in the rearview mirror, but punk veterans the Offspring are already in the holiday spirit.

The band shared their first-ever holiday single, a cover of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” that was produced by Bob Rock. The tune will be available on a limited-edition, holiday red seven-inch vinyl with custom etching on the B-side featuring the band’s logo.

“It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now. We’ve always been huge fans of Darlene Love, so when the idea came up to do a Christmas song, we jumped at the chance to record that one…and tried not to wreck it!” singer Dexter Holland said in a statement.

Listen to the traditional take on the tune below, which is very un-Offspring like.

Earlier this year, the band got in the fun on the early quarantine viral moment that was the Tiger King series. The Offspring covered currently jailed zoo owner Joe Exotic’s “Here Kitty Kitty,” accompanied by a wild video.