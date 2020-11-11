Teenage Fanclub Shares ‘Home,’ First New Music in Four Years

Classic Scottish alt rockers Teenage Fanclub announced the release of Endless Arcade, their first LP since 2016’s Here, with the premiere single, “Home.”

Endless Arcade will drop on March 5, 2021.

“I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever,” says Raymond McGinley, one-half of the band’s songwriters for this album, in a statement. “When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”

The group’s other songwriter, Norman Blake, added, “We’re all getting older, and you can’t help but think about mortality, especially when you’re being creative and reflecting on your life.”

A press statement further clarifies that the album “walks a beautifully poised line between melancholic and uplifting, infused with simple truths. The importance of home, community, and hope is entwined with more bittersweet, sometimes darker thoughts of insecurity, anxiety, and loss.”

Listen to “Home” below.

Though the track is seven-minutes-long on the album, only the shorter single version will be available until the LP’s 2021 release.

Pre-order here in CD, LP, and translucent pink Peak Vinyl packaged in a special die-cut jacket format. The first 100 Peak Vinyl orders will receive a 12” × 12” print signed by the band.

Here’s Endless Arcade tracklisting:

1. Home

2. Endless Arcade

3. Warm Embrace

4. Everything Is Falling Apart

5. The Sun Won’t Shine On Me

6. Come With Me

7. In Our Dreams

8. I’m More Inclined

9. Back In The Day

10. The Future

11. Living With You

12. Silent Song