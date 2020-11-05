In honor of the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony happening this weekend, Amazon Music just released a special series of covers honoring this year’s class of inductees.

St. Vincent and Jehnny Beth of Savages put their flair on Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy” and “Closer” respectively. Eyelids took on Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence” off 1990’s Violator, while Real Estate covered “What a Fool Believes” by the Doobie Brothers.

And while T. Rex was honored with a tribute album of covers this year, The Kills will be covering their iconic track, “Cosmic Dancer.” To honor the late Whitney Houston, Brandy will be covering one of the singer’s tracks, which will release in 2021.

In other Amazon Music news, the service re-released The Birth of Biggie on the Notorious B.I.G., an audio doc that pays tribute to the late Brooklyn rapper’s debut album, Ready to Die.

You can listen to the covers here and preview St. Vincent’s version of Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy” below.