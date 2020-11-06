SPIN Daybreaker: 14 Songs to Get You Grooving

After a week full of uncertainty and commotion, we’re more than glad to be back with another Daybreaker roundup. This collection of songs will be more than enough to get you moving and grooving, soothing your worries one moment at a time.

Get your tech and bass house fix with an electrifying hit by producer Bleu Clair, sway to the soulful groove of producers/songwriters the Kount and Noam, and dance the stress away with producer/songwriter/singer Elohim and iconic producers duo Snakehips.

After all, music is the best therapy right? Be sure to give us a follow on Spotify to stay up to date with all the latest Daybreaker.