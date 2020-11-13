To celebrate Friday the 13th, Smashing Pumpkins dropped a video for the tune “Wyttch” off their forthcoming double album CYR, which comes out Nov. 27.

The song was previously released in conjunction with the track Ramona,” but the “Wyttch” video — directed by Charlotte Kemp Muhl of the New York bands UNI and The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger — gives the song some additional cool creepiness.

The surreal clip also contains cameos from Corgan’s kids, Augustus and Philomena.

Watch “Wyttch” below:

The Pumpkins also recently released details on their forthcoming 33-track sequel to the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness album, as well as Machina, and teased a 2021 world arena tour announcement. The band previously released So far, the band has shared “Cyr,” “The Colour of Love,” “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove” from CYR.