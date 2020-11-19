Sia Releases ‘Hey Boy’ Single From Upcoming Album/Soundtrack

Sia, who is making her directorial debut with the upcoming musical drama Music, released a new song, “Hey Boy,” from her just-announced album, which will also serve as the film’s soundtrack.

The LP, Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture, will contain 14 songs, including the previously released tracks “Together” and “Courage to Change. The album releases Feb. 12, 2021; the film will have a special IMAX release in February.

“Hey Boy” deviates from Sia’s straightforward electro-pop tunes; it has a rock and roll feel with strong electric guitar riffs and is accompanied by a food-filled lyric video, which you can check out below.

In addition to Sia’s Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture, there will be a version of the soundtrack featuring the cast — including Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom, Jr. — that’s set to release this coming winter.

In addition to the new song and LP announcement, Sia also released the first clip from Music, which you can watch below.

Sia’s Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture can be pre-ordered here.