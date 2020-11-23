Phoebe Bridgers Covers Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’ for Charity

In keeping with her tradition of releasing a charity track for the holidays, Phoebe Bridgers’ shared a cover of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” which was released today on Dead Oceans.

Proceeds from sales and streams of “If We Make It Through December” will go directly to Downtown Women’s Center, an organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women.

Produced by Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska and Bridgers, the singer-songwriter is accompanied by Gruska on piano, which is a beautiful, melancholy rendition of Haggard’s 1974 track. The song is a fitting end to a what’s been (to put it mildly) a volatile year.

Last year, Bridgers’ holiday single, a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News / Silent Night,” benefited Planned Parenthood. She was joined on the track by Fiona Apple and Matt Berninger of the National on backing vocals.

Listen to Bridgers’ take on the Haggard classic below.

Bridgers released an EP, Copycat Killer, a collaboration with Grammy-winning arranger and string player Rob Moose. Her sophomore solo album, Punisher, came out in June.